How to survive Taylor Swift's Indianapolis snub
It's nearly impossible to scroll through social media without seeing highlights of your friends having the time of their lives at a Taylor Swift concert.
Why it matters: Swift's Eras Tour has been selling out stadiums and shutting down cities around the country with some calling it the concert of a generation.
Driving the news: Swift rolls into Cincinnati this weekend for shows at Paycor Stadium on Friday and Saturday.
The intrigue: It's the closest Swift will come to Indianapolis on this tour.
- Good luck getting tickets. The starting price for a seat in the upper deck at the stadium is more than $1,000 on the secondary market.
State of grace: Missing out on three-plus hours of hits, 60,000 screaming fans, special guests and Broadway-like set pieces — what's a Swifty without a ticket to do?
We have some ideas:
📲 Livestream the Eras Tour
- There is no official livestream for the Eras Tour. However, Swifties are of a generation where every experience goes live on sites like TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.
- Surprise songs and guests will most certainly make it online and as one livestream ends, TikTok is likely to push you to the next one.
💸 Spend a lot less money on a different concert
- If you're looking for a similar spectacle, Beyonce's stadium tour heads to Louisville, Chicago and St. Louis later this summer and tickets aren't nearly as expensive.
- Meanwhile, Ruoff Music Center has a strong lineup this summer with 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Fall Out Boy, Shania Twain and more.
⏳ Wait for Swift's next tour
- We waited three years between the 1989 World Tour in 2015 and the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. Five years later, we have The Eras Tour.
- At that pace, it could be a while before Swift hits the road again.
- Yes, but: Swift is only 33 years old. She will surely tour several more times in her career or, perhaps, set up a Las Vegas residency like Adele.
The bottom line: If you miss out on The Eras Tour, shake it off.
- Another tour will begin again before you know it. Focus on the end game and your wildest dreams will come true.
