How to survive Taylor Swift's Indianapolis snub

It's nearly impossible to scroll through social media without seeing highlights of your friends having the time of their lives at a Taylor Swift concert.

Why it matters: Swift's Eras Tour has been selling out stadiums and shutting down cities around the country with some calling it the concert of a generation.

Driving the news: Swift rolls into Cincinnati this weekend for shows at Paycor Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

The intrigue: It's the closest Swift will come to Indianapolis on this tour.

Good luck getting tickets. The starting price for a seat in the upper deck at the stadium is more than $1,000 on the secondary market.

State of grace: Missing out on three-plus hours of hits, 60,000 screaming fans, special guests and Broadway-like set pieces — what's a Swifty without a ticket to do?

We have some ideas:

📲 Livestream the Eras Tour

There is no official livestream for the Eras Tour. However, Swifties are of a generation where every experience goes live on sites like TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

Surprise songs and guests will most certainly make it online and as one livestream ends, TikTok is likely to push you to the next one.

💸 Spend a lot less money on a different concert

If you're looking for a similar spectacle, Beyonce's stadium tour heads to Louisville, Chicago and St. Louis later this summer and tickets aren't nearly as expensive.

Meanwhile, Ruoff Music Center has a strong lineup this summer with 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Fall Out Boy, Shania Twain and more.

⏳ Wait for Swift's next tour

We waited three years between the 1989 World Tour in 2015 and the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. Five years later, we have The Eras Tour.

At that pace, it could be a while before Swift hits the road again.

Yes, but: Swift is only 33 years old. She will surely tour several more times in her career or, perhaps, set up a Las Vegas residency like Adele.

The bottom line: If you miss out on The Eras Tour, shake it off.