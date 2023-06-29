Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Indianapolis saw record-breaking levels of air pollution in June. Photo: Lindsey Erdody/Axios

As Indianapolis air quality continues to suffer the effects of Canada's wildfire smoke, city officials are urging residents to limit their time outdoors — and that goes for pets, too.

Driving the news: Indianapolis' air quality hit record lows Wednesday as smoke blanketed the city in a thick haze and drove pollution levels well into the "very unhealthy" category.

Many outdoor activities were canceled Wednesday — including summer concerts and day camps — and outdoor city pools were closed.

How it works: An Air Quality Index of 0 to 50 is considered "good" air quality, while 51 to 100 is considered "moderate" quality.

Pollution levels peaked near 300 Tuesday night and remained well above 200 throughout the day Wednesday — a level at which the air quality can be dangerous for everyone, not just sensitive populations.

Threat level: Pets are affected by air pollution, too, said Anne Browne-Goodwin, a veterinarian and emergency clinician at VCA Advanced Veterinary Care Center in Fishers.

"Much like humans, the poor air quality can be irritating to the mucous membranes, and respiratory tracts of animals," she said.

That's especially true for juvenile and geriatric dogs, as well as "smoosh-faced" breeds.

What to do: Curb intense activities like running and biking and limit time outdoors and bring outside pets indoors.

"If the air is unhealthy for you to breathe, it's unhealthy for them to breathe," said Lindsay Trameri, community engagement manager for Indianapolis' Office of Sustainability.

Yes, but: It is OK to let your dogs outside to do their business and for a "short, controlled leash walk," Browne-Goodwin told Axios.

Don't leave them outside for more than 10-15 minutes on hazardous air quality days.

Outside breaks should be even shorter if it's hot or they are at risk.

Pro tip: Go to smogwatch.in.gov to sign up for text alerts when the air quality in your area is poor.

What's next: The forecast for today's air quality is better than yesterday, but the city has still declared a Knozone Action Day, signaling poor air quality.