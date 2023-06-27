1 hour ago - Things to Do
Red, white and blueberry season in Indianapolis
If you ask us, one of the best parts of summer is munching on a ripe strawberry, freshly picked by your very own hands.
Driving the news: The u-pick season is upon us and, thanks to Driving Wind Berry Farm, you don't even have to leave the city limits to enjoy it.
Details: Sitting on 32 acres along Michigan Road just three miles north of Newfields, Driving Wind offers strawberry, blueberry and blackberry picking throughout the summer.
- The farm started a decade ago with blueberries and added strawberries and blackberries over the years.
- It also operates a cafe and hosts a Friday night concert series.
If you go: Driving Wind Berry Farm, 6410 Michigan Road.
- Open 7am to 2pm Tuesday-Friday and 9am to 2pm Saturday.
- U-pick fruit is $8.99/quart.
Other u-pick opportunities in the metro area:
- 7010 E. Raymond St.
- Open 9am to 7pm every day
- U-pick produce: Strawberries (possibly peas later)
- 7177 E. 161st St., Noblesville
- Open 9am to 6pm Monday-Saturday and noon to 6pm Sunday
- U-pick produce: Strawberries, raspberries, sunflowers (July), grapes (August)
- 5717 N. 300 W., Greenfield
- Open 9am to 6pm Monday-Saturday
- U-pick produce: Apples (late summer, into fall)
- 19975 Hamilton Boone Road, Sheridan
- Open 9am to 6pm Monday-Thursday, 9am to 7pm Friday-Saturday and 1pm to 5pm Sunday
- U-pick produce: Cherries, apples (fall)
- 369 E. Greencastle Road, Mooresville
- U-pick season starts Aug. 5
- U-pick produce: Apples, plums and raspberries
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.