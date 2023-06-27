At Driving Wind Berry Farm, you can pick your own fruit without leaving city limits. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

If you ask us, one of the best parts of summer is munching on a ripe strawberry, freshly picked by your very own hands.

Driving the news: The u-pick season is upon us and, thanks to Driving Wind Berry Farm, you don't even have to leave the city limits to enjoy it.

Details: Sitting on 32 acres along Michigan Road just three miles north of Newfields, Driving Wind offers strawberry, blueberry and blackberry picking throughout the summer.

The farm started a decade ago with blueberries and added strawberries and blackberries over the years.

It also operates a cafe and hosts a Friday night concert series.

If you go: Driving Wind Berry Farm, 6410 Michigan Road.

Open 7am to 2pm Tuesday-Friday and 9am to 2pm Saturday.

U-pick fruit is $8.99/quart.

Other u-pick opportunities in the metro area:

Waterman's Family Farm

7010 E. Raymond St.

Open 9am to 7pm every day

U-pick produce: Strawberries (possibly peas later)

Spencer Berry Farm

7177 E. 161st St., Noblesville

Open 9am to 6pm Monday-Saturday and noon to 6pm Sunday

U-pick produce: Strawberries, raspberries, sunflowers (July), grapes (August)

Tuttle Orchards

5717 N. 300 W., Greenfield

Open 9am to 6pm Monday-Saturday

U-pick produce: Apples (late summer, into fall)

Stuckey Farm

19975 Hamilton Boone Road, Sheridan

Open 9am to 6pm Monday-Thursday, 9am to 7pm Friday-Saturday and 1pm to 5pm Sunday

U-pick produce: Cherries, apples (fall)

Anderson Orchard