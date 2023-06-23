Pacers' pick Jarace Walker wants to prove he can score
The Pacers are getting desperately needed help on defense.
Driving the news: Indiana selected Houston forward Jarace Walker with the eighth pick in the NBA draft via a trade with Washington.
Why it matters: The Pacers grabbed one of the best defensive players in the draft after allowing 119.5 points per game last season, the second-worst in the league.
By the numbers: Walker is a 6-foot-8, 240-pounder who played one season at Houston, earning ACC Freshman of the Year honors.
- Walker averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, including a six-block game against Auburn in the NCAA Tournament.
Between the lines: One word comes up over and over with Walker: versatility.
- He's already got NBA-level physical strength and can do everything on defense.
Yes, but: Walker has to prove he can contribute on offense — and he knows it.
- "I'm definitely a two-way player for sure," Wallace told ESPN, talking up his offensive game moments after the Pacers selected him Thursday.
What he's saying: Walker intends to be an immediate force.
- "I think it really just starts with effort, just playing hard and letting my game really take care of itself," he told ESPN.
Of note: After making three trades before and during the draft, the Pacers ended up with four picks.
- They selected Belmont guard Ben Sheppard, a strong shooter, at No. 26; guard Mojave King of New Zealand at No. 47; and Miami guard Isaiah Wong at No. 55.
The intrigue: The Pacers passed on Indiana University's Trayce Jackson-Davis, who went to the Warriors at No. 57, while the Lakers drafted IU's Jalen Hood-Schifino at No. 17.
The bottom line: The Pacers are looking to show signs of life after fading out of playoff contention last season and finishing with the second-worst attendance in the NBA (15,647 fans per game).
