Pacers' pick Jarace Walker wants to prove he can score

The Pacers are getting desperately needed help on defense.

Driving the news: Indiana selected Houston forward Jarace Walker with the eighth pick in the NBA draft via a trade with Washington.

Why it matters: The Pacers grabbed one of the best defensive players in the draft after allowing 119.5 points per game last season, the second-worst in the league.

By the numbers: Walker is a 6-foot-8, 240-pounder who played one season at Houston, earning ACC Freshman of the Year honors.

Walker averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, including a six-block game against Auburn in the NCAA Tournament.

Between the lines: One word comes up over and over with Walker: versatility.

He's already got NBA-level physical strength and can do everything on defense.

Yes, but: Walker has to prove he can contribute on offense — and he knows it.

"I'm definitely a two-way player for sure," Wallace told ESPN, talking up his offensive game moments after the Pacers selected him Thursday.

What he's saying: Walker intends to be an immediate force.

"I think it really just starts with effort, just playing hard and letting my game really take care of itself," he told ESPN.

Of note: After making three trades before and during the draft, the Pacers ended up with four picks.

They selected Belmont guard Ben Sheppard, a strong shooter, at No. 26; guard Mojave King of New Zealand at No. 47; and Miami guard Isaiah Wong at No. 55.

The intrigue: The Pacers passed on Indiana University's Trayce Jackson-Davis, who went to the Warriors at No. 57, while the Lakers drafted IU's Jalen Hood-Schifino at No. 17.

The bottom line: The Pacers are looking to show signs of life after fading out of playoff contention last season and finishing with the second-worst attendance in the NBA (15,647 fans per game).