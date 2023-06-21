Vop Osili raises money, and his profile, with new PAC

Share on email (opens in new window)

City-County Council President Vop Osili, at the podium, has created a political action committee to raise money for council Democrats. Photo: James Briggs/Axios

This year's Indianapolis mayoral race is more than four months away, but a prospective 2027 candidate is already expanding his political influence.

Driving the news: City-County Council President Vop Osili has formed a political action committee called VOP PAC.

Why it matters: Osili is raising money to help elect council Democrats in November, a move that also raises his profile as a party leader.

Catch up fast: Democrats are playing defense in council races across Marion County.

The party overachieved in 2019, winning 20 of 25 council seats.

Last year's redistricting process favored Republicans, reducing the already long odds that Democrats can pull off a repeat of 2019.

The big picture: Mayor Joe Hogsett was a driving force in Democrats' 2019 dominance, spending money and sharing space on campaign materials to propel council candidates to victory.

What I'm hearing: Osili laid the groundwork to run for mayor this year, but sat out when Hogsett opted to run for a rare third term.

What he's saying: Osili waved off my questions about the next mayoral cycle.

"This PAC is focused on 2023 and working on behalf of my colleagues," he said.

My take: Candidates who receive support from Osili now are likely to remember it in four years — and perhaps return the favor if he runs for mayor.

Between the lines: Osili is running unopposed, yet had $260,000 on hand for his campaign through April 7, a sign that his PAC could generate six figures.

Zoom in: Osili declined to say which races his PAC will target but a couple stand out as possibilities.

Jared Evans, who has twice beaten the odds to win a west-side district that has supported former President Trump, is fending off a challenge from Republican Lisa Schmitz.

Frank Mascari, a Democrat representing a Republican-leaning south-side district, including Fountain Square, is running against Kara Ferguson.

The bottom line: Osili's PAC positions the council president to look more … mayoral … while building goodwill among other Democrats.