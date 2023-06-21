12 hours ago - Food and Drink
Mass Ave hot spot revived as "Nowhere Special"
A new bar is bringing life — and cocktails — back into one of Mass Ave's coolest spaces.
Driving the news: Nowhere Special Cocktail Lounge opens today in the basement location that was formerly the Libertine Liquor Bar, which closed during the pandemic.
- It's operated by the husband-and-wife team behind Ambrosia, Bocca and The Commodore.
💭 Arika's thought bubble: I loved Libertine's moody, subterranean vibes (and proximity to my home), so I was pumped to hear the space was being revived. I checked out a pop-up Nowhere Special recently held at The Commodore, one of its sister speakeasies.
- If the six drinks on that menu are any indication, expect boozy sips and fun twists on drinks you know, like the Slow 75 — a French 75 in a pink sundress, with sloe gin, lime and bubbles (obvi).
If you go: 608 Mass Ave.
- Opens at 5pm every day, until 10pm Sunday, 11pm Monday-Thursday, and 1am Friday and Saturday.
