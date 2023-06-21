Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The "Slow 75" (right) might be the cocktail of the summer. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

A new bar is bringing life — and cocktails — back into one of Mass Ave's coolest spaces.

Driving the news: Nowhere Special Cocktail Lounge opens today in the basement location that was formerly the Libertine Liquor Bar, which closed during the pandemic.

It's operated by the husband-and-wife team behind Ambrosia, Bocca and The Commodore.

💭 Arika's thought bubble: I loved Libertine's moody, subterranean vibes (and proximity to my home), so I was pumped to hear the space was being revived. I checked out a pop-up Nowhere Special recently held at The Commodore, one of its sister speakeasies.

If the six drinks on that menu are any indication, expect boozy sips and fun twists on drinks you know, like the Slow 75 — a French 75 in a pink sundress, with sloe gin, lime and bubbles (obvi).

If you go: 608 Mass Ave.