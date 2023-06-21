12 hours ago - Food and Drink

Mass Ave hot spot revived as "Nowhere Special"

Arika Herron
Three drinks sitting on a bar

The "Slow 75" (right) might be the cocktail of the summer. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

A new bar is bringing life — and cocktails — back into one of Mass Ave's coolest spaces.

Driving the news: Nowhere Special Cocktail Lounge opens today in the basement location that was formerly the Libertine Liquor Bar, which closed during the pandemic.

  • It's operated by the husband-and-wife team behind Ambrosia, Bocca and The Commodore.

💭 Arika's thought bubble: I loved Libertine's moody, subterranean vibes (and proximity to my home), so I was pumped to hear the space was being revived. I checked out a pop-up Nowhere Special recently held at The Commodore, one of its sister speakeasies.

  • If the six drinks on that menu are any indication, expect boozy sips and fun twists on drinks you know, like the Slow 75 — a French 75 in a pink sundress, with sloe gin, lime and bubbles (obvi).

If you go: 608 Mass Ave.

  • Opens at 5pm every day, until 10pm Sunday, 11pm Monday-Thursday, and 1am Friday and Saturday.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more