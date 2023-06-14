54 mins ago - Food and Drink

Downtown Indy's best whiskey bars

Arika Herron

One of the best Old Fashioneds in town is at Hotel Tango. Photo: Courtesy of Hotel Tango

Happy National Bourbon Day to all who celebrate! If you haven't made plans yet, we've got you covered.

🍊 You can't go wrong with an Old Fashioned and our favorite is at Hotel Tango Distillery, made with their American Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

  • If Old Fashioneds aren't your jam, you can also get a bourbon mule. Delish.

✈️ The Paper Plane is a modern classic for a reason. Get one at Wiseguy Lounge, the speakeasy tucked inside Goodfellas pizza shop on Mass Ave.

  • Despite how that sounds, it's actually a very cool spot with a wide-ranging whiskey selection.

👊 Try a twist on the Paper Plane at Natural State Provisions with the Hole Puncher. It's got bourbon, Aperol and lemon but subs Montenegro for the traditional Amaro Nonino.

🥃 Like it neat? Check out the Exchange, with dozens of high-end bourbons and whiskeys to sip on.

  • Or get adventurous and try the Bejeweled cocktail, which pairs bourbon with blood orange and passion fruit purees, simple syrup, prosecco and something called glitter hibiscus coconut water.

🥥 Get something on the sweeter side at West Fork Whiskey with one of their milk punches, like the Weekend at Bernies, made with their 100% Indiana-made high corn bourbon, kiwi, banana, pineapple, lime, peach and coconut milk.

