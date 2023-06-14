One of the best Old Fashioneds in town is at Hotel Tango. Photo: Courtesy of Hotel Tango

Happy National Bourbon Day to all who celebrate! If you haven't made plans yet, we've got you covered.

🍊 You can't go wrong with an Old Fashioned and our favorite is at Hotel Tango Distillery, made with their American Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

If Old Fashioneds aren't your jam, you can also get a bourbon mule. Delish.

✈️ The Paper Plane is a modern classic for a reason. Get one at Wiseguy Lounge, the speakeasy tucked inside Goodfellas pizza shop on Mass Ave.

Despite how that sounds, it's actually a very cool spot with a wide-ranging whiskey selection.

👊 Try a twist on the Paper Plane at Natural State Provisions with the Hole Puncher. It's got bourbon, Aperol and lemon but subs Montenegro for the traditional Amaro Nonino.

🥃 Like it neat? Check out the Exchange, with dozens of high-end bourbons and whiskeys to sip on.

Or get adventurous and try the Bejeweled cocktail, which pairs bourbon with blood orange and passion fruit purees, simple syrup, prosecco and something called glitter hibiscus coconut water.

🥥 Get something on the sweeter side at West Fork Whiskey with one of their milk punches, like the Weekend at Bernies, made with their 100% Indiana-made high corn bourbon, kiwi, banana, pineapple, lime, peach and coconut milk.