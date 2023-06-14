Downtown Indy's best whiskey bars
Happy National Bourbon Day to all who celebrate! If you haven't made plans yet, we've got you covered.
🍊 You can't go wrong with an Old Fashioned and our favorite is at Hotel Tango Distillery, made with their American Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
- If Old Fashioneds aren't your jam, you can also get a bourbon mule. Delish.
✈️ The Paper Plane is a modern classic for a reason. Get one at Wiseguy Lounge, the speakeasy tucked inside Goodfellas pizza shop on Mass Ave.
- Despite how that sounds, it's actually a very cool spot with a wide-ranging whiskey selection.
👊 Try a twist on the Paper Plane at Natural State Provisions with the Hole Puncher. It's got bourbon, Aperol and lemon but subs Montenegro for the traditional Amaro Nonino.
🥃 Like it neat? Check out the Exchange, with dozens of high-end bourbons and whiskeys to sip on.
- Or get adventurous and try the Bejeweled cocktail, which pairs bourbon with blood orange and passion fruit purees, simple syrup, prosecco and something called glitter hibiscus coconut water.
🥥 Get something on the sweeter side at West Fork Whiskey with one of their milk punches, like the Weekend at Bernies, made with their 100% Indiana-made high corn bourbon, kiwi, banana, pineapple, lime, peach and coconut milk.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.