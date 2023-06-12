Meatless Monday: Broad Ripple Brewpub's "pork" tenderloin
👋 Arika, here with a confession: I've never had a breaded pork tenderloin sandwich.
It's not officially the state sandwich (sorry, Gov. Holcomb), but it was long overdue for this born-and-bred Hoosier to try it out.
Yes, but: I no longer eat meat. Luckily, Broad Ripple Brewpub had me covered with their vegan version of the classic.
Of note: The menu is a vegetarian fever dream with everything from vegan fish and chips to a seitan Reuben.
What I ordered: The vegan tenderloin, which comes breaded, deep-fried and served on a too-small bun, just as it should.
- It comes with your choice of side. I went with the sauteed veggies, which were my favorite part of the meal.
- The tenderloin wasn't bad, but there's probably a reason I was never compelled to try the pork version — I'm not a big breaded-sandwich gal.
Cost: $14.50.
If you go: Broad Ripple Brewpub, 842 E. 65th St. Open Tuesday-Sunday, noon to 9pm.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.