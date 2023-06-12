Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The bun might be a little too big, tbh. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

👋 Arika, here with a confession: I've never had a breaded pork tenderloin sandwich.

It's not officially the state sandwich (sorry, Gov. Holcomb), but it was long overdue for this born-and-bred Hoosier to try it out.

Yes, but: I no longer eat meat. Luckily, Broad Ripple Brewpub had me covered with their vegan version of the classic.

Of note: The menu is a vegetarian fever dream with everything from vegan fish and chips to a seitan Reuben.

What I ordered: The vegan tenderloin, which comes breaded, deep-fried and served on a too-small bun, just as it should.

It comes with your choice of side. I went with the sauteed veggies, which were my favorite part of the meal.

The tenderloin wasn't bad, but there's probably a reason I was never compelled to try the pork version — I'm not a big breaded-sandwich gal.

Cost: $14.50.

If you go: Broad Ripple Brewpub, 842 E. 65th St. Open Tuesday-Sunday, noon to 9pm.