Downtown's beloved Strawberry Festival is ready for you
If you ask us, Christ Church Cathedral's annual Strawberry Festival is one of the best days to work downtown.
Driving the news: The 57th year of the festival, during which the church sells homemade strawberry shortcakes on Monument Circle, is tomorrow.
- The church uses every dollar made from the festival, after the cost of producing the treats, to provide grants to nonprofits that aid central Indiana families.
By the numbers: Hundreds of volunteers spend a week baking more than 15,000 shortcakes in the church basement, using a closely guarded recipe.
- The festival will go through four to six tons of strawberries and hundreds of buckets of ice cream and whipped toppings.
Of note: Construction on the Circle means you can't eat your snack on the steps of the monument this year, but the church will have tables and chairs.
- They've also added more lines, plus bulk order pickup and preorder options to move festival-goers through faster.
If you go: The festival starts at 9am and runs until 4pm or when they sell out, which usually happens, so don't wait.
- It's $10 for "the works," which is a shortcake with ice cream, strawberries in syrup and whipped toppings. Each piece can also be purchased a la carte, for $2 or $3.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.