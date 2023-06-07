If you ask us, Christ Church Cathedral's annual Strawberry Festival is one of the best days to work downtown.

Driving the news: The 57th year of the festival, during which the church sells homemade strawberry shortcakes on Monument Circle, is tomorrow.

The church uses every dollar made from the festival, after the cost of producing the treats, to provide grants to nonprofits that aid central Indiana families.

By the numbers: Hundreds of volunteers spend a week baking more than 15,000 shortcakes in the church basement, using a closely guarded recipe.

The festival will go through four to six tons of strawberries and hundreds of buckets of ice cream and whipped toppings.

Of note: Construction on the Circle means you can't eat your snack on the steps of the monument this year, but the church will have tables and chairs.

They've also added more lines, plus bulk order pickup and preorder options to move festival-goers through faster.

If you go: The festival starts at 9am and runs until 4pm or when they sell out, which usually happens, so don't wait.