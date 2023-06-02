Share on email (opens in new window)

These streets will be filled with shoppers and great deals this weekend. Photo: Lindsey Erdody/Axios

Get ready to bargain.

Driving the news: The Woodruff Place Flea Market returns this weekend for two days of treasure hunting in one of the city's oldest neighborhoods (you know, the one with the fountains).

The big picture: The market features more than 80 acres and 200 yards filled with a variety of new and used items for sale.

Some residents use their yards to sell their own items, while others allow outside vendors to set up shop.

Plus: Food trucks and drink tents line up along Woodruff Place Cross Drive.

💭 Lindsey's thought bubble: This giant yard sale is worth your time. You never know what you might find.

I've purchased plants, earrings, weekender bags and name-brand clothes.

Last year, friends found a gossip bench and an antique Scotts seed spreader.

Pro tips: Wear comfortable shoes and be prepared to spend hours slowly zigzagging your way through the neighborhood.

Go early and bring cash (only some vendors accept cards)!

If you go: 8am-5pm Saturday, 10am-5pm Sunday.

Look for parking in the Teachers' Treasures lot, along 10th and Michigan streets or in one of the adjacent neighborhoods — St. Clair Place or Windsor Park.