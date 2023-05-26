Race day tips, from Axios Indianapolis readers
Let's set you up for success at the track.
Details: The gates at IMS open at 6am Sunday, but the green flag doesn't wave until 12:45pm.
- Tickets are available starting at $45 for general admission.
- The race usually lasts around three hours.
Getting to the track
🚲 Damon R. says the best way to get to the race is the Bike to the 500 group ride that starts at the AMP at 16 Tech.
- The escorted ride is $20 and includes bike monitoring during the race.
- Anyone can ride to the race for free but you gotta leave your bike outside the track. You can find dedicated bike parking at Gates 1, 6 and 9.
🚘 If you're driving, hopefully you've already purchased a parking pass. Everything except a bus lot is sold out, per the IMS website.
Enjoying the day
🧴 Use sunscreen. Maybe wear a hat. You'll thank us later.
💧 Hydrate. Again, you'll thank us later.
🥪 Pack a cooler! IMS allows hard- or soft-sided coolers no larger than 18x14x15. More details on what's allowed can be found here.
- Molly F. says the best thing she packs is "cold corn dogs + mustard … for breakfast. Great way to starch your engines."
⌚ Ty. G has two words of wisdom: "Pace. Yourself."
🐍 For those of you partying at the Snake Pit, Amanda D. says to wear closed-toe shoes in case you get stepped on and bring earplugs — high-fidelity ones are great for concerts.
📻 Can't make it to the race? The broadcast is blacked out locally, but Rebecca R. has advice on another way to take it in.
- "I grew up listening to the 500 on the radio, and in my head, I still hear the theme song," she said. "Now, I still listen to the radio broadcast, but on a boat, with a soothing beverage!"
