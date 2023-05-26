The casual fan's guide to the Indy 500

You don't have to be an IndyCar expert to enjoy the Indianapolis 500.

Here's a casual fan's guide to some of the sport's biggest names and those to watch on Sunday.

Alex Palou: He's the pole sitter, clocked the fastest-ever qualifying run and is the odds-on favorite to win — but there are more reasons to keep an eye on the No. 10 machine.

Palou finished second in the race just two years ago and he knows what it feels like to win at IMS.

And he won the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course two weeks ago.

Marcus Ericsson: He's last year's winner and Palou's teammate on a stacked Chip Ganassi Racing lineup, where all four drivers qualified in the top 10.

The 32-year-old Swede is trying to become the first driver to win back-to-back Indy 500s since Helio Castroneves did it in 2001 and 2002 — and he's got a good shot. The No. 8 car turned in some of the fastest practice laps last week and will start 10th.

Don't count out CGR's other drivers, two-time winner Takuma Sato and previous champ Scott Dixon, who sportsbooks have as the second-best bet behind Palou.

Pato O'Ward: O'Ward finished second at the Indy 500 last year and starts in fifth on Sunday in the No. 5 car. The 24-year-old driver has earned a reputation as an excitable character who is confident and aggressive on the track.

The Arrow McLaren team had a great qualifying weekend in Indy. In addition to O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist starts third, Alexander Rossi is seventh and veteran Tony Kanaan will be ninth.

Colton Herta: The son of IndyCar veteran Bryan Herta has won in Indy, just not on the oval. Last year's GMR Grand Prix was Herta's last win. He's looking for a breakout weekend this season, and what better time than the 500? The No. 26 is starting 21st.

Honorable mention: Rookie Sting Ray Robb. Yes, that's his real name. Yes, he's named after the sports car (not the fish).