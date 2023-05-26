How to attend Carb Day, Legends Day, parade

Share on email (opens in new window)

The race is the main event, but some of Indy's biggest events of the year come before Sunday.

What's happening: Today is Carb Day (short for carburetion — it's not a holiday for eating pasta, but it's also not not a holiday for eating pasta), the final practice session before the race.

Details: Tickets start at $40 for general admission, with children under 15 getting in for free.

Practice runs from 11am-1pm.

A concert featuring opening act Soul Asylum and headliner Bryan Adams starts at 4pm inside Turn 3.

Saturday is Legends Day, with IMS gates open from 8am-3pm for autograph sessions and a public drivers meeting.

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis 500 Festival Parade starts at noon Saturday downtown.

The route takes a U-shape, starting at North and Pennsylvania streets, turning west on Washington Street and returning north on Meridian Street to conclude on North Street.

Tickets are $25-$50 for bleacher seats, or you can watch from open spaces for free.

Don't stress about parking — there are 66,000 spaces downtown — but arrive early.

Later, the Legends Day Concert features country music star Brad Paisley at 7pm at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

The bottom line: You might want those carbs to get through it all.