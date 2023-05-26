How to attend Carb Day, Legends Day, parade
The race is the main event, but some of Indy's biggest events of the year come before Sunday.
What's happening: Today is Carb Day (short for carburetion — it's not a holiday for eating pasta, but it's also not not a holiday for eating pasta), the final practice session before the race.
Details: Tickets start at $40 for general admission, with children under 15 getting in for free.
- Practice runs from 11am-1pm.
- A concert featuring opening act Soul Asylum and headliner Bryan Adams starts at 4pm inside Turn 3.
Saturday is Legends Day, with IMS gates open from 8am-3pm for autograph sessions and a public drivers meeting.
Meanwhile, the Indianapolis 500 Festival Parade starts at noon Saturday downtown.
- The route takes a U-shape, starting at North and Pennsylvania streets, turning west on Washington Street and returning north on Meridian Street to conclude on North Street.
- Tickets are $25-$50 for bleacher seats, or you can watch from open spaces for free.
- Don't stress about parking — there are 66,000 spaces downtown — but arrive early.
Later, the Legends Day Concert features country music star Brad Paisley at 7pm at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.
- Lawn tickets start at $50.
The bottom line: You might want those carbs to get through it all.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.