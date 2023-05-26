Best concession food at the Indy 500

Here's a look at some of your food options at the track for those of you who aren't rolling in a cooler full of snacks.

Driving the news: I went to Quals last weekend with my boyfriend and several friends to test drive some of the food.

The big plate: Most concessions at the IMS offer your typical hot dogs, brats and nachos.

But near the Pagoda your options greatly expand and you can find cheeseburgers, pork tenderloins, soft pretzels, chicken tenders, fries, veggie burgers, kabobs, gyros and chicken pitas.

Plus: Taste creations from Kelsey Murphy, winner of Season 11 of "MasterChef," underneath the grandstands just to the right of Tunnel 6. You'll find sticky and smoked wings, Sriracha mac and cheese, and bacon and jam-loaded tater tots.

Pro tip: IMS is huge. Use this concessions map to figure out your best option.

What we ate: I tried the chicken tender basket ($12.50), which came with fries. The tenders were nothing to rave about, but the perfectly seasoned and crunchy fries were the highlight of the meal.

My boyfriend tried the veggie burger ($10.25), which he says was "all right." Condiments were a must. (Of note: You can get the burger with or without cheese.)

Wave the green flag for this winner of a dish. Photo: Lindsey Erdody/Axios

The winner: Our friends tried the kabobs ($13), which come in pork and chicken, and enjoyed the dish so much they went back for seconds.

"It's the best food I've had at the track and feels worth it."

Meanwhile: As for drinks, bring those from home. The cost to buy those at the track isn't worth it.