Gertrude Baniszewski (left), in custody of a police matron, weeps after a jury delivered a guilty verdict against her and four teenagers in the torture slaying of 16-year-old Sylvia Liken on May 19, 1966. Photo: Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images

On this day in 1966, Gertrude Baniszewski and four teenagers — two of Baniszewski's children and two neighbors — were found guilty in perhaps the most shocking and horrifying murder in the city's history.

💭 James' thought bubble: I hadn't heard of this nightmarish case until Mayor Joe Hogsett mentioned it during an interview and walked me over to a memorial for Sylvia Likens in Willard Park.

Hogsett shared details from memory, a sign of the scar Likens' murder left on the city.

"I would have been 9 or 10 years old, and it was wall-to-wall coverage," Hogsett told me. "It was just a horrible story."

Indianapolis police created a Sylvia Likens memorial in Willard Park in 2001.

Catch up fast: For months, Baniszewski tortured 16-year-old Likens, who had been left in Baniszewski's care while her parents were away.

Baniszewski characterized her relentless abuse as discipline, per news reports, and turned it into entertainment for her children and neighbors.

Police arrived at 3850 E. New York St. on Oct. 26, 1965, and found Likens dead with a note Baniszewski had forced her to write blaming her attacks on a gang of boys.

The girl "was malnourished and covered with sores, burns and bruises, many of them old. She had been branded in one spot by a hot metal object, and the words 'I am a prostitute' had been etched on her stomach," per a 2013 IndyStar look back.

Baniszewski had seven children and "everyone but the baby" tortured Likens, 12-year-old John Baniszewski told police.

The bottom line: The details get far more graphic and shocking from there, making it clear why Indianapolis is still shaken by the Likens case.

