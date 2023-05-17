31 individuals become U.S. citizens at IMS

Our newest U.S. citizens pose for a photo with IMS President Doug Boles and several drivers in front of the track's famed pagoda. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Before it was called the Indianapolis 500, the 500-mile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was called the "International Sweepstakes" because its founders wanted to bring in people from all over the world.

Driving the news: IMS held a naturalization ceremony on Tuesday, during which 31 people from 24 countries took the oath of allegiance and became U.S. citizens.

It's just the second time IMS has hosted a naturalization ceremony.

IMS President Doug Boles called the ceremony "one of the most special moments of the year" for the track.

"Obviously, we love race day," he said. "But when we have an opportunity to welcome 31 of you to U.S. citizenship along with each of us … it means an awful lot to us."

How it works: Taking the oath and receiving the certificate of naturalization are the final steps for those wanting to become citizens.

Southern District of Indiana Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt opened court at the track inside the East Chalet in the shadow of its famed pagoda.

"How cool it is, guys, that you get to be naturalized here, at the racing capital of the world?" she said.

Of note: IndyCar drivers Will Power and Scott McLaughlin attended the ceremony.

Power, who won the Indy 500 in 2018, is Australian-born but became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2019.

McLaughlin is from New Zealand and is working toward becoming a U.S. citizen, too.

What they're saying: "Everything we do now is for the United States," said Josh Mbamba, a newly naturalized citizen from Cameroon.