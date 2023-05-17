31 individuals become U.S. citizens at IMS
Before it was called the Indianapolis 500, the 500-mile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was called the "International Sweepstakes" because its founders wanted to bring in people from all over the world.
Driving the news: IMS held a naturalization ceremony on Tuesday, during which 31 people from 24 countries took the oath of allegiance and became U.S. citizens.
- It's just the second time IMS has hosted a naturalization ceremony.
- IMS President Doug Boles called the ceremony "one of the most special moments of the year" for the track.
- "Obviously, we love race day," he said. "But when we have an opportunity to welcome 31 of you to U.S. citizenship along with each of us … it means an awful lot to us."
How it works: Taking the oath and receiving the certificate of naturalization are the final steps for those wanting to become citizens.
- Southern District of Indiana Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt opened court at the track inside the East Chalet in the shadow of its famed pagoda.
- "How cool it is, guys, that you get to be naturalized here, at the racing capital of the world?" she said.
Of note: IndyCar drivers Will Power and Scott McLaughlin attended the ceremony.
- Power, who won the Indy 500 in 2018, is Australian-born but became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2019.
- McLaughlin is from New Zealand and is working toward becoming a U.S. citizen, too.
What they're saying: "Everything we do now is for the United States," said Josh Mbamba, a newly naturalized citizen from Cameroon.
- Mbamba said he came to the U.S. five years ago to join his family. He graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University last year with a degree in human resource management and is looking for a job in the field.
