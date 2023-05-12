Things to do Mother's Day weekend
Mother's Day is almost here! If you're looking for a place to spend quality time with Mom this weekend, we've got you covered.
🪄 Visit the iconic Stutz Building from 6pm to 11pm Friday for Magic in the Making, where you'll get to observe resident artists and purchase their works — hello, last-minute gift.
- Tickets are $55 and include an open bar, hors d'oeuvres and a "business festive" dress code.
🚘 Score Mom a new ride — or at least scope out some pretty sweet ones — at the Mecum Spring Classic car auction.
- Event runs now through May 20. Tickets start at $20.
🛌 Put Mom up downtown for the weekend and enjoy a special Mother's Day hotel rates.
🍰 Go to brunch at Cake Bake, one of OpenTable's 100 most popular brunch restaurants.
🏀 Cheer on the Indiana Fever and look out for top WNBA draft pick Aliyah Boston in the preseason home opener against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Saturday at 1pm.
- Tickets start at $15.
🍷 Spend Sunday morning on the picturesque garden terrace at Newfields for a savory brunch of pastries, oysters and crab eggs benedict paired with rosé wines.
- Tickets are $80 for members and $85 for nonmembers. Brunch runs from 9:30-11:30am.
🛍️ Shop till you drop at a pop-market in the Bottleworks district, Saturday from 11am to 7pm.
- More than 65 vendors will be on hand selling vintage items, handmade goods and art.
💐 Build Mom a bouquet from a flower truck parked at The Yard at Fishers District.
- The free event runs from noon-4pm Sunday and will also feature a live DJ, photo booth, lemonade and champagne.
🫖 Sip on various teas and sample sandwiches at Tea's Me Cafe's afternoon tea tasting.
- Tickets are $25. Tasting is 3:30-5:30pm Sunday.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.