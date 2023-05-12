Things to do Mother's Day weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mother's Day is almost here! If you're looking for a place to spend quality time with Mom this weekend, we've got you covered.

🪄 Visit the iconic Stutz Building from 6pm to 11pm Friday for Magic in the Making, where you'll get to observe resident artists and purchase their works — hello, last-minute gift.

Tickets are $55 and include an open bar, hors d'oeuvres and a "business festive" dress code.

🚘 Score Mom a new ride — or at least scope out some pretty sweet ones — at the Mecum Spring Classic car auction.

Event runs now through May 20. Tickets start at $20.

🛌 Put Mom up downtown for the weekend and enjoy a special Mother's Day hotel rates.

🍰 Go to brunch at Cake Bake, one of OpenTable's 100 most popular brunch restaurants.

🏀 Cheer on the Indiana Fever and look out for top WNBA draft pick Aliyah Boston in the preseason home opener against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Saturday at 1pm.

Tickets start at $15.

🍷 Spend Sunday morning on the picturesque garden terrace at Newfields for a savory brunch of pastries, oysters and crab eggs benedict paired with rosé wines.

Tickets are $80 for members and $85 for nonmembers. Brunch runs from 9:30-11:30am.

🛍️ Shop till you drop at a pop-market in the Bottleworks district, Saturday from 11am to 7pm.

More than 65 vendors will be on hand selling vintage items, handmade goods and art.

💐 Build Mom a bouquet from a flower truck parked at The Yard at Fishers District.

The free event runs from noon-4pm Sunday and will also feature a live DJ, photo booth, lemonade and champagne.

🫖 Sip on various teas and sample sandwiches at Tea's Me Cafe's afternoon tea tasting.