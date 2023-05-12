How Broad Ripple's latest development helps affordable housing

Share on email (opens in new window)

Developers broke ground Thursday on a new luxury apartment and mixed-use project in Broad Ripple that city officials are celebrating as a win for public safety and affordable housing.

Driving the news: The $70 million Versa project, on the site of the old Kroger on Guilford Avenue, is expected to be completed next year.

Details: Versa will bring another 233 apartments to a neighborhood already experiencing a redevelopment boom.

It will feature "top-tier amenities" including a game room, fitness center, co-working space, pet spa, dog park, pool and aqua lounge.

Rent for the apartments is expected to range from $1,150 to $2,200 per month, the IBJ reports.

Meanwhile, Indiana has an affordable housing crisis.

Statewide, there are only 38 affordable and available homes for every 100 extremely low-income households, according to Brendan Bow, policy analyst at the Center for Research on Inclusion and Social Policy at the IU Public Policy Institute.

For a family making Marion County's median household income of $54,000, affordable housing would cost $1,350 or less per month.

What they're saying: City officials say increasing all housing options at a time when rent prices are climbing and the vacant housing supply is low can help ease the shortage because it could free up more affordable units elsewhere.

Of note: The developers made a $550,000 donation to the city's Housing Trust Fund, which provides housing assistance in the form of low-interest loans and grants.

In return, the city is providing nearly $6 million in tax incentives.

The other side: Many Broad Ripple residents have been calling for a stop to apartment building in the already densely populated area.

Reality check: Jordan Dillon, executive director of the Broad Ripple Village Association, said the city is looking for increased density along the Red Line and future rapid transit lines.