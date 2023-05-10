Data: U.S. Census, Wikipedia; Visual: Will Chase, Jacque Schrag, Tory Lysik/Axios

You might not be able to swing a trip to Rome this summer. But there's always Rome City, Indiana.

What's happening: The Axios Visuals team identified 55 places in Indiana that share names with foreign places, from Milan (also famous!) in the southeast part of the state to Bristol, up in Michiana.

The intrigue: You're most likely familiar with the nearby suburban town of Lebanon and you've probably heard of Brazil, Indiana, but what about New Pekin, Indiana, which is named after Beijing? Or Memphis, Indiana, which is not named after the well-known city in Tennessee but instead for Memphis, Egypt?

Explore the project's interactive maps and more.

Think we missed a city on our road trip map? Check out the full list, then let us know at [email protected].