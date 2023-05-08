Affluent renters fill Indianapolis apartments

Affluent renters opting out of homeownership are driving Indianapolis' apartment boom.

Driving the news: Downtown Indianapolis has added over 3,000 apartments in the past five years, with more than 1,700 on the way through next year, per the IBJ.

Much of the investment has focused on high-end projects, such as The Whit and 360 Market Square, which cater to professionals with hotel-like amenities, including rooftop pools, dog parks and fitness centers that rival expensive health clubs.

By the numbers: The number of Indianapolis-area renters earning $150,000 or more nearly doubled from 4,789 to 9,506 between 2016 and 2021, per U.S. Census data.

That's higher than the national average increase of 87.5%.

During the same period, renter-occupied households among all income levels in Indianapolis ticked up just 4% to about 275,000.

The big picture: Apartment construction is booming nationwide, Axios' Sami Sparber writes.

Historically, new rental housing tends to hit at the higher end of the market, Chris Salviati, senior economist at Apartment List, tells Axios.

That trend has become more pronounced in recent years as rising project costs squeeze developers, he says.

Between the lines: High listing prices and mortgage rates aren't making homebuying as desirable as it once was, Salviati says.