Jennifer McCormick is running for governor — as a Democrat

Jennifer McCormick spoke at a teachers rally at the Indiana Statehouse last month and was introduced as "Governor McCormick." Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Jennifer McCormick has made official what's long been suspected — she's running for governor, as a Democrat.

Driving the news: McCormick announced her campaign at a rally today in New Castle.

The former school teacher and superintendent formed an exploratory committee late last year and has been hinting at a run for governor on social media.

Catch up fast: McCormick was first elected to statewide office in 2016 as the Republican candidate for superintendent of public instruction.

Her victory — part of a GOP wave — was an upset when she unseated Democrat Glenda Ritz, the incumbent who'd been backed by the teachers unions.

Just two years into her four-year term, though, McCormick announced she wouldn't seek re-election.

By the 2020 election cycle, McCormick started endorsing Democratic candidates.

She officially changed party affiliation in 2021.

The intrigue: McCormick has become an outspoken critic of Republican party politics — and won over the state's public school teachers in the process.

With conservative roots that could appeal to right-leaning independents and the excitement of educators who have proven themselves to be a well-organized political machine, McCormick could be an interesting candidate.

Yes, but: Winning a statewide office as a Democrat in Indiana is still a tall order.