Jennifer McCormick is running for governor — as a Democrat

Arika Herron
A woman stands at a podium in front of a blue curtain surrounded by people in red t-shirts.

Jennifer McCormick spoke at a teachers rally at the Indiana Statehouse last month and was introduced as "Governor McCormick." Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Jennifer McCormick has made official what's long been suspected — she's running for governor, as a Democrat.

Driving the news: McCormick announced her campaign at a rally today in New Castle.

Catch up fast: McCormick was first elected to statewide office in 2016 as the Republican candidate for superintendent of public instruction.

The intrigue: McCormick has become an outspoken critic of Republican party politics — and won over the state's public school teachers in the process.

  • With conservative roots that could appeal to right-leaning independents and the excitement of educators who have proven themselves to be a well-organized political machine, McCormick could be an interesting candidate.

Yes, but: Winning a statewide office as a Democrat in Indiana is still a tall order.

  • The last time a Democrat won a statewide election was in 2012 when Joe Donnelly defeated Richard Mourdock in the U.S. Senate race and Ritz defeated incumbent Tony Bennett for superintendent.
  • Republicans have controlled the governor's office since Mitch Daniels won in 2004.
  • Three Republican candidates have already announced — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and businessman Eric Doden — and they all have a head start on campaigning and fundraising.
