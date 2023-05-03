Primaries sink Indianapolis council Democrats

Tuesday's primaries are bringing change to the City-County Council. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Indianapolis' new contested primary era is taking a heavy toll on incumbents.

Driving the news: Democrats Zach Adamson, Monroe Gray and David Ray lost re-election bids to the City-County Council, while Kristin Jones won a close race against Matthew Impink.

Why it matters: These results are a wake-up call that there is no such thing as a safe seat.

The big picture: In the biggest surprise, Adamson, the council vice president, lost to Jesse Brown, a Democratic Socialist, who had a nearly $60,000 fundraising disadvantage in a near eastside district.

Gray, who has been on the council since 1992, lost to Brienne Delaney after Democrats sacrificed Gray in redistricting.

Catch up fast: This kind of turnover would have been unthinkable before this cycle when Marion County political parties used a system commonly referred to as slating, an endorsement process to handpick candidates and discourage competitive primaries.

Mayor Joe Hogsett ended slating on the Democratic side last year, lifting a protective shield that left incumbents, including himself, nearly untouchable.

Be smart: Democrats, who won 20 out of 25 council seats in 2019, controlled the redistricting process, but it somewhat favored Republicans, making it likely they'll flip at least two seats in November.

Of note: All Republicans running for re-election — Brian Mowery, Paul Annee, Josh Bain, Michael-Paul Hart and Mike Dilk — won, with Dilk and Bain running uncontested.

