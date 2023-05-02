51 mins ago - Business

Indianapolis' favorite grocery stores

James Briggs
Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals

A tumultuous decade in the Central Indiana grocery business has made little difference at the top of the food chain.

State of play: Kroger is the most popular grocery store chain in Indianapolis, with a 34.4% market share as of last year.

  • Walmart and Meijer are the second- and third-largest grocers, with 25.3% and 11.2% market share, respectively, according to Chain Store Guide.

Catch up fast: The top three grocers have maintained steady market shares since the early 2010s through big departures, such as the collapse of Marsh, and notable newcomers, including Giant Eagle.

Zoom out: Indianapolis is a bit of an outlier, as Walmart dominates grocery sales nationwide, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Erin Davis write.

