51 mins ago - Business
Indianapolis' favorite grocery stores
A tumultuous decade in the Central Indiana grocery business has made little difference at the top of the food chain.
State of play: Kroger is the most popular grocery store chain in Indianapolis, with a 34.4% market share as of last year.
- Walmart and Meijer are the second- and third-largest grocers, with 25.3% and 11.2% market share, respectively, according to Chain Store Guide.
Catch up fast: The top three grocers have maintained steady market shares since the early 2010s through big departures, such as the collapse of Marsh, and notable newcomers, including Giant Eagle.
Zoom out: Indianapolis is a bit of an outlier, as Walmart dominates grocery sales nationwide, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Erin Davis write.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.