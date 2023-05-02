Meet me … where?

Has anyone in history made plans with friends in Indianapolis by saying, "Meet me in the SouthWest Quad?"

State of play: I've never heard that before. Yet, when I walk around downtown, I see signs telling me which quad I'm in.

Consider the big sign on Georgia Street between Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Indiana Convention Center informing passersby, "You are in the SouthWest Quad."

OK, so?

Context: Those signs aren't intended for people who live here. Downtown Indy CEO Taylor Schaffer tells Axios the quad signs originated from a 1990s challenge of helping an influx of visitors find their way around as the city's convention, sports and tourism businesses took off.

The resulting signage "took advantage of Indianapolis' historic 'City Plan,' a gridded system, emanating from Monument Circle, that divided downtown into four distinct quadrants," Schaffer says.

Schaffer adds the quad locators have added essential guidance during big events, such as the 2012 Super Bowl.

The intrigue: This can't be the only signage that seems a bit odd. What signs have you seen around Indianapolis that you'd like explained? Reply to this email and we'll try to find answers.