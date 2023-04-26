Library has a new CEO, but turmoil persists
The Indianapolis Public Library is hoping to move on from leadership drama.
Driving the news: The library's board on Monday appointed Gregory Hill as CEO, completing a search that started nearly two years ago.
- Hill joined the IPL in 2011 as a clerk at the Warren branch and has climbed to branch manager, area resource manager, chief public services officer and acting CEO.
- Hill said in a statement that he felt "called to step up my service," adding, "I believe I can help move the library forward."
Why it matters: Protests by activists alleging racial bias have beset the city's 24-branch library system.
Catch up fast: Longtime Indianapolis Public Library CEO Jackie Nytes resigned in August 2021 amid concerns that structural racism ran rampant within the organization.
- Nichelle Hayes, who had been a special collections librarian, took over as interim CEO for nine months while seeking the permanent job.
- The library board in December passed over Hayes, who is Black, and offered it to Gabriel Morley, a New Orleans library director. Morley, who is white, declined the job as some Indianapolis residents expressed outrage over the decision.
- Community leaders, including 16 members of the City-County Council, urged the library board to reverse course and appoint Hayes CEO, but the board launched a new search process.
Details: The library board voted 4-3 to promote Hill, who is Black, to CEO.
- Eugene White, who is Black and recently joined the board believing that Hayes had been the victim of injustice, voted in favor of Hill's appointment.
- White explained his thinking in a recent email to Hayes, which he shared publicly, saying the board “knew that you were not ‘ready’ for the job.”
What they're saying: Hill is "uniquely suited to lead the library through the challenges it currently faces," library board president Hope Tribble said.
Yes, but: A permanent CEO might not bring closure.
- Demonstrations prompted the board to relocate its Monday meeting and conduct business in a private room as protesters banged on the door chanting, "Appoint Hayes now," IndyStar reported.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.