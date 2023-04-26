The Indianapolis Public Library is hoping to move on from leadership drama.

Driving the news: The library's board on Monday appointed Gregory Hill as CEO, completing a search that started nearly two years ago.

Hill joined the IPL in 2011 as a clerk at the Warren branch and has climbed to branch manager, area resource manager, chief public services officer and acting CEO.

Hill said in a statement that he felt "called to step up my service," adding, "I believe I can help move the library forward."

Why it matters: Protests by activists alleging racial bias have beset the city's 24-branch library system.

Catch up fast: Longtime Indianapolis Public Library CEO Jackie Nytes resigned in August 2021 amid concerns that structural racism ran rampant within the organization.

Nichelle Hayes, who had been a special collections librarian, took over as interim CEO for nine months while seeking the permanent job.

The library board in December passed over Hayes, who is Black, and offered it to Gabriel Morley, a New Orleans library director. Morley, who is white, declined the job as some Indianapolis residents expressed outrage over the decision.

Community leaders, including 16 members of the City-County Council, urged the library board to reverse course and appoint Hayes CEO, but the board launched a new search process.

Details: The library board voted 4-3 to promote Hill, who is Black, to CEO.

Eugene White, who is Black and recently joined the board believing that Hayes had been the victim of injustice, voted in favor of Hill's appointment.

White explained his thinking in a recent email to Hayes, which he shared publicly, saying the board “knew that you were not ‘ready’ for the job.”

What they're saying: Hill is "uniquely suited to lead the library through the challenges it currently faces," library board president Hope Tribble said.

Yes, but: A permanent CEO might not bring closure.