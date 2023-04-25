50 mins ago - Sports

Remembering an Indianapolis baseball legend

James Briggs
A 2013 photo of Mamie "Peanut" Johnson in an Indianapolis Clowns jersey.

Mamie "Peanut" Johnson, the first woman player in the Negro baseball league, pitched for the Indianapolis Clowns. Photo: Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Indianapolis produced a baseball legend — but she's better known outside the city that made her famous.

Details: Mamie "Peanut" Johnson played for the Indianapolis Clowns 1953-55.

  • She was the first woman to pitch in the Negro Leagues and one of only three women to make it.
  • She had tried to compete in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, but she was denied entry because of her race.
  • She had a 33-8 record as a pitcher.

Flashback: Ten years ago this month, Washington, D.C., dedicated a baseball field to Johnson.

The bottom line: Johnson is one of the most trailblazing athletes to come through Indianapolis, which makes you wonder why it's hard to find traces of her legacy here.

