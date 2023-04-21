This Chicago dog steamed bun will be part of a rotating menu of steamed buns. Photo: Courtesy of Lil Rook Food Truck

Indy's restaurant scene suffered many pandemic-era casualties, but Rook may have been one of the saddest.

The contemporary Asian spot in Fletcher Place was beloved for its inventive dishes, constantly evolving menu and tiki-style cocktails.

What's happening: If you, like us, still occasionally lament its absence as you drive down Virginia Avenue, lament no longer! The steamed buns are back — and this time they're on wheels.

Chef Carlos Salazar is relaunching the restaurant as a food truck.

What's next: Lil Rook Food Truck will be at the Noblesville farmers market every Saturday, starting May 6.

Plans to partner with a business in Fountain Square for a weekly stop in Indy are in the works. The truck will also be available to book for private parties.

What we're watching: Fingers crossed Lil Rook brings back favorites like the Rook burger and Banh Mi of the Day. By the looks of its Instagram, steamed buns will be on the menu — good news for those of us who want to skip the crowd at Salazar's spot in The Garage, Lil Dumplings.