Need weekend plans? Whether you're looking to plant trees in honor of Earth Day or score Taylor Swift's exclusive Record Store Day release, we've got you covered.

🌲 Become a soldier in the war on invasive trees and join a native species tree planting.

4pm today at 2700 W. 116th St., Carmel

🎤 Enjoy a night of laughs with Dan Soder, aka Mafee on the Showtime series "Billions," as he performs stand-up comedy.

7:30pm tonight at Helium Comedy Club

🌎 Learn with your children how to be good stewards of the planet from local experts.

10am-3pm Saturday at the Indianapolis Children's Museum

💿 Get up early, Swifties, to score Taylor's exclusive Record Store Day release when Square Cat Vinyl opens its doors for a full day (and night) of activities.

Starting at 8am Saturday, 1054 Virginia Ave.

👑 Bust out your best King George and sing along with "You'll Be Back" when Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press cover it at the HI-FI Annex.

7pm Saturday at 1043 Virginia Ave.

🍺 Sip samples from 40+ craft breweries at Taxman Brewing's Death and Taxes Day.