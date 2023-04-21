What to do this weekend: April 21-23
Need weekend plans? Whether you're looking to plant trees in honor of Earth Day or score Taylor Swift's exclusive Record Store Day release, we've got you covered.
🌲 Become a soldier in the war on invasive trees and join a native species tree planting.
- 4pm today at 2700 W. 116th St., Carmel
🎤 Enjoy a night of laughs with Dan Soder, aka Mafee on the Showtime series "Billions," as he performs stand-up comedy.
- 7:30pm tonight at Helium Comedy Club
🌎 Learn with your children how to be good stewards of the planet from local experts.
- 10am-3pm Saturday at the Indianapolis Children's Museum
💿 Get up early, Swifties, to score Taylor's exclusive Record Store Day release when Square Cat Vinyl opens its doors for a full day (and night) of activities.
- Starting at 8am Saturday, 1054 Virginia Ave.
👑 Bust out your best King George and sing along with "You'll Be Back" when Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press cover it at the HI-FI Annex.
- 7pm Saturday at 1043 Virginia Ave.
🍺 Sip samples from 40+ craft breweries at Taxman Brewing's Death and Taxes Day.
- Noon to 4pm Saturday at the Bargersville brewery, 13 S. Baldwin St.
