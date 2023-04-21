Program for youngest Hoosiers faces massive backlog

As many as 1,500 Hoosier babies and toddlers are missing key development milestones — caught up in a massive and unprecedented backlog in the state's early intervention program that provides services such as speech and physical therapy.

Why it matters: The first three years of a child's life are a crucial window in which their brains are still developing. For children with developmental delays, early intervention can have a significant impact on their ability to learn new skills and can increase success in school and life.

Driving the news: Indiana's early intervention program, First Steps, is so far behind in providing timely services as required by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act that it's at risk of federal sanctions.

State lawmakers writing the next two-year budget have proposed increasing the funding for the program from $18 million to $25.5 million, but advocates are concerned it won't be enough.

The appropriation is based on a study from 2018, so it doesn't take into account the past five years of inflation and wage pressure.

State of play: The demand for services is increasing, while the program is losing therapists and other service providers, Christina Commons, First Steps' director, told Axios.

A study commissioned in 2018 found that the rates First Steps paid to providers were 35% to 60% lower than regional market rates.

The percentage of kids waiting more than 30 days for services has grown from 2% in 2013 to 17% in 2021.

What they're saying: "We had providers leaving, saying: 'I really love this job, but I just can't afford to do it anymore,'" Commons said. "The rate was an impediment to retaining qualified staff."

Kim Chambers, a therapist with First Steps provider Jacob's Ladder, works with baby Amiracle. Photo: Courtesy of Jacob's Ladder

How it works: Every state is required to provide early intervention services to children with developmental delays or disabilities and their families, from birth to their third birthday.

Families arrive at First Steps through a referral, generally when their child has missed a developmental milestone or has a diagnosed medical condition, such as Down syndrome.

After referral, each child goes through an evaluation to qualify for services.

The most common services include physical, occupational and speech therapy.

The latest: The Family and Social Services Administration, which administers First Steps, scraped together enough funding earlier this year to raise rates by 14% to 64%, depending on the service provided, but it will need the proposed state funding bump to maintain those rates.

Yes, but: Even with the new rates, the program is struggling to retain providers, according to Mariann Frigo, an occupational therapist who has worked as a First Steps provider for 25 years.

"They brought up people's salaries but it's still not competitive and we're still losing people," she said.

Context: First Steps providers make home calls and can spend hours on the road, often only seeing four or five kids in a day. And if a family cancels or forgets their appointment and isn't home, the provider doesn't get paid.

There's an emotional toll, too, Frigo said. Providers are in families' homes every week — sometimes for two years or more — so they often watch as a family struggles to make ends meet or care for a medically fragile child.

"It can be very lonely and very challenging," Frigo said. "As hard as it is, we do amazing things and kids actually catch up all the time."

What's next: Lawmakers have until April 29 to finish the next two-year spending plan.