Program for youngest Hoosiers faces massive backlog

Arika Herron
As many as 1,500 Hoosier babies and toddlers are missing key development milestones — caught up in a massive and unprecedented backlog in the state's early intervention program that provides services such as speech and physical therapy.

Why it matters: The first three years of a child's life are a crucial window in which their brains are still developing. For children with developmental delays, early intervention can have a significant impact on their ability to learn new skills and can increase success in school and life.

Driving the news: Indiana's early intervention program, First Steps, is so far behind in providing timely services as required by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act that it's at risk of federal sanctions.

  • State lawmakers writing the next two-year budget have proposed increasing the funding for the program from $18 million to $25.5 million, but advocates are concerned it won't be enough.
  • The appropriation is based on a study from 2018, so it doesn't take into account the past five years of inflation and wage pressure.

State of play: The demand for services is increasing, while the program is losing therapists and other service providers, Christina Commons, First Steps' director, told Axios.

  • A study commissioned in 2018 found that the rates First Steps paid to providers were 35% to 60% lower than regional market rates.
  • The percentage of kids waiting more than 30 days for services has grown from 2% in 2013 to 17% in 2021.

What they're saying: "We had providers leaving, saying: 'I really love this job, but I just can't afford to do it anymore,'" Commons said. "The rate was an impediment to retaining qualified staff."

A baby is held on an exercise ball by a physical therapist
Kim Chambers, a therapist with First Steps provider Jacob's Ladder, works with baby Amiracle. Photo: Courtesy of Jacob's Ladder

How it works: Every state is required to provide early intervention services to children with developmental delays or disabilities and their families, from birth to their third birthday.

  • Families arrive at First Steps through a referral, generally when their child has missed a developmental milestone or has a diagnosed medical condition, such as Down syndrome.
  • After referral, each child goes through an evaluation to qualify for services.
  • The most common services include physical, occupational and speech therapy.

The latest: The Family and Social Services Administration, which administers First Steps, scraped together enough funding earlier this year to raise rates by 14% to 64%, depending on the service provided, but it will need the proposed state funding bump to maintain those rates.

Yes, but: Even with the new rates, the program is struggling to retain providers, according to Mariann Frigo, an occupational therapist who has worked as a First Steps provider for 25 years.

  • "They brought up people's salaries but it's still not competitive and we're still losing people," she said.

Context: First Steps providers make home calls and can spend hours on the road, often only seeing four or five kids in a day. And if a family cancels or forgets their appointment and isn't home, the provider doesn't get paid.

  • There's an emotional toll, too, Frigo said. Providers are in families' homes every week — sometimes for two years or more — so they often watch as a family struggles to make ends meet or care for a medically fragile child.
  • "It can be very lonely and very challenging," Frigo said. "As hard as it is, we do amazing things and kids actually catch up all the time."

What's next: Lawmakers have until April 29 to finish the next two-year spending plan.

