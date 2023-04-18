Todd Young's sweet spot in the Senate
Sen. Todd Young has a sweet new gig — custodian of the Senate's famed "candy desk."
Caramelizing the news: The task of supplying the Senate with its sugar fix began in 1965 when Sen. George Murphy of California began stocking his desk with sweet treats, and it has continued ever since.
- Pennsylvania's Pat Toomey had occupied the sweet seat since 2015.
Taste of play: It's in the back row on the Republican side of the chamber — next to the chamber's most heavily used entrance — making the occupant a Red Hot commodity.
- Young is actually the second Hoosier to serve as the Senate's "candy man." Richard Lugar also had the distinction.
Yum, but: While the desk is located on the Republican side of the chamber, having a sweet tooth cuts across party lines and the treats are available to any member who needs a fix.
What they're eating: Per tradition, the desk will be stocked with treats donated by confectioners from the presiding senator's state. Indiana candy will include:
- Gummies from Albanese Confectionery Group in Merrillville
- Milk chocolate from DeBrand Fine Chocolates in Fort Wayne
- Red Hots from Schimpff's Confectionary in Jeffersonville
- Toxic Waste from New Albany Sugar Shoppe
- Sour Punch Straws from The Sweet Tooth in Munster
- Caramels from Kraft in Kendallville
- Jumbo jelly beans and chocolate covered jelly beans from the Wakarusa Dime Store
- Buckeyes from Mr. Fudge's Confectionary in Metamora
- Mini chocolate bars from Endangered Species Chocolate in Indianapolis
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.