Albanese Gummi Bears, coming soon to a Senate desk near you. Photo: Jeremy Drey/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Sen. Todd Young has a sweet new gig — custodian of the Senate's famed "candy desk."

Caramelizing the news: The task of supplying the Senate with its sugar fix began in 1965 when Sen. George Murphy of California began stocking his desk with sweet treats, and it has continued ever since.

Pennsylvania's Pat Toomey had occupied the sweet seat since 2015.

Taste of play: It's in the back row on the Republican side of the chamber — next to the chamber's most heavily used entrance — making the occupant a Red Hot commodity.

Young is actually the second Hoosier to serve as the Senate's "candy man." Richard Lugar also had the distinction.

Yum, but: While the desk is located on the Republican side of the chamber, having a sweet tooth cuts across party lines and the treats are available to any member who needs a fix.

What they're eating: Per tradition, the desk will be stocked with treats donated by confectioners from the presiding senator's state. Indiana candy will include: