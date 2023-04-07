Indianapolis' best coffee shops for getting work done

As a remote newsroom, we're well acquainted with third spaces. Here are some — but by no means all — of our favorite coffee shops to work from.

Quills

Quills recently moved from the canal to a gorgeous space on Meridian Street near the Indianapolis Public Library's Central Library.

Why we like it: You won't find many coffee shops with more natural light than this.

Quills has the vibe of a tech-friendly co-working space (a big shift from the college vibe it had in the old location near IUPUI).

What about food? Not much. The small sampling of muffins and scones can run out quickly.

Of note: It's not walkable for most of downtown, but there are limited free parking spots in front on Meridian Street and around to the side.

Hours: 6am-6pm Monday through Friday; 7am-7pm Saturday and Sunday.

Location: 941 N. Meridian St.

Hubbard & Cravens

Both locations are great for getting work done on the north side.

We suggest the Hubbard & Cravens at 49th and Pennsylvania Street because of its longer hours and large space.

Why we like it: This meeting-place favorite has some of the best coffee and tea you'll find in Indianapolis.

What about food? Baked goods, sandwiches, yogurt and fruit.

Of note: This place is no secret. The parking lot, as well as the tables inside, can fill up. It might not be the place to go if you're rushing to meet a deadline.

Hours: 6am-6pm Monday through Friday; 7am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.

Location: 4930 N. Pennsylvania St.

Coat Check

This is a unique remote work option, in a downtown building where people are hitting the treadmill at the YMCA and dropping off their children at day care.

Why we like it: The vast menu is unique. One example: pistachio latte.

What about food? This is a good option for people who want more than standard coffee shop pastries (which, of course, are there). The menu includes mac and cheese and biscuit sandwiches, with options for vegans.

Of note: The milk alternative is oat — sorry, almond milk lovers.

Hours: 7am-5pm Monday through Friday; 8am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.

Address: 401 E. Michigan St.

MOTW Coffee and Pastries, West 38th Street

One big remote work problem is the dearth of coffee shops open late, and MOTW is a place where you can set up shop until 8:30pm on weekdays.

Why we like it: It's a rare local option on the northwest side.

It has all the drink options you'd expect — and more, such as a date cardamom latte.

What about food? Well, this place has "pastries" in the name. MOTW recently rolled out a line of French pastries, including a mille feuille, which is "layered flaky dough covered with icing," made by a French pastry artist.

Of note: The shop's name stands for Muslims of the World and its interior shares a taste of Muslim culture.

MOTW also has locations in Castleton and Fishers.

Hours: 7am-8:30pm Monday through Friday; 9am-6pm Saturday and Sunday.

Location: 4873 W. 38th St.

Java House, Midtown Carmel

This is a remote work unicorn — perfect for you to set up your laptop, hold meetings or even schedule a walk-and-chat for conversations on the Monon Trail.

Why we like it: In addition to the Monon Trail meeting opportunity, you can reserve a large conference room that holds up to 25 people.

What about food? Egg sandwiches, snacks (from cookies to yogurt) and even a kid's menu are available.

Of note: Java House also has locations in Broad Ripple, Zionsville, Clay Terrace and off Mass Ave.

Hours: Midtown hours are 7am-6 pm Monday through Thursday; 7am-7pm Friday and Saturday and 8am-6pm Sunday.

Location: 145 W. Elm St., Suite 100, Carmel.

