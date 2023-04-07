The canal is great place to take a stroll downtown without worrying about cars and traffic. Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in! Here are a few walking trails around Indy to add to your rotation.

1. Central Canal Towpath

Details: Easiest access is at Broad Ripple Avenue and Westfield Boulevard, or 30th Street at Riverside Regional Park.

What to do: This crushed gravel trail snakes along the backside of Newfields and the installations of the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park. Just north of Newfields, the trail takes you past Butler University's campus and into the heart of Broad Ripple.

The big picture: The towpath is also part of the arguably the city's best "park" — the greenway system that includes the Monon, Fall Creek, Pennsy and Indianapolis Cultural trails (among others).

2. White River State Park/Central Canal

Details: Parking garage at 801 W. Washington St.

What to do: The canal is a favorite of downtown residents, offering a respite from traffic-jammed intersections and sidewalks blocked by endless construction.

Park in the garage and take the paved trail north to walk the whole 3-mile loop or head across the bridge toward the Indianapolis Zoo for a shorter trip along the White River.

3. Eagle Creek

Details: 7840 W. 56th St.

What to do: Take the Blue Trail for a nice 3-mile outing or the Red Trail if you're looking for something longer. Either way, they'll both take you on the narrow strip of sandy trail on the far side of the bird sanctuary that cuts right through the reservoir — a highlight of the park.

Of note: There's a $5 entrance fee for Marion County residents. Add $1 if you have plates from a different county.

Pro tip: Get an annual pass and visit as often as you'd like. It's $50 for Marion County residents and $60 for everybody else.

4. Holliday Park

Details: 6363 Spring Mill Road

What to do: Take a stroll around the ruins of a New York City building façade, including three massive statues carved of Indiana limestone at the turn of the 20th Century, and then follow a small trail system down to the edge of White River.

5. Fort Benjamin Harrison State Park

Details: 6000 N. Post Road

What to do: There are 1,700 acres to explore in this nature park just outside the 465 loop. For an easy, after-work walk, take the paved Harrison Trace Trail. It'll take you past scenic Delaware Lake and out to the duck pond.

📬 Send us your suggestions to keep our list growing. Email [email protected]