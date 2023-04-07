Wild Geese Bookshop sells new books out of an old house in downtown Franklin. Photo: Tiffany Phillips/Wild Geese Bookshop

Barnes & Noble is enjoying a renaissance as people return to physical stores to buy hard copies of books. But that's far from the only brick-and-mortar option in town.

State of play: Central Indiana has a strong independent scene for book lovers. Here are six shops worth checking out within driving distance of Indianapolis.

What you'll find: Mostly used books located in a new Fountain Square location (and former library) dedicated to community events and literacy.

Location: 1066 Virginia Ave.

What you'll find: New and mostly used books (plus records, as the name suggests) in a store off the beaten path in Irvington. The store, and its contents, place an emphasis on social justice.

Location: 202 S. Audubon Road.

What you'll find: New books curated to focus on stories "about ourselves and the world around us."

Location: 882 Massachusetts Ave.

What you'll find: New books, from best-sellers to fun finds, in an old house near downtown Westfield.

Of note: Turn the Page has a popular subscription box.

Location: 149 N. Walnut St., Westfield.

What you'll find: A small, yet perfectly curated, collection of new books in a house-turned-bookstore nestled in one of Indiana's must-see downtowns.

Of note: Wild Geese holds frequent events with authors, including an upcoming Summer Camp for Grown-Ups series with Katherine Center (author of "Hello Stranger") and David Bell ("Try Not to Breathe").

Location: 40 E. Madison St., Franklin.

What you'll find: Used books, comfy places to sit and a place for kids to play spread across a well designed store that's worth a stop if you happen to be well north of Indianapolis.

Location: 107 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.

