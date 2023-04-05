5 cool Airbnbs a short drive from Indianapolis

Whether you're looking for a cozy vacation for two or a party house for your whole crew, you can get out of the city with one of these unique Airbnb retreats — all less than a three-hour drive from Indianapolis.

It doesn't get much more Indiana than sleeping in a converted grain bin in the heart of Amish country. This one comes with lake access and gorgeous views in any season. Plus, dogs Riley and Oreo will be there to greet you!

Location: Ligonier

Ligonier Features: Screened in outdoor fire pit, skylight, tandem kayak and large lake float available to rent

A grain bin has been converted into a cozy rental in Ligonier. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

The rounded bedroom of a grain bin-turned rental has a skylight. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

This 1903 Gothic-style church has been renovated to become the ultimate sleepover spot for you and as many as 17 of your closest friends — without losing original features like the gorgeous stained glass.

Location: Wabash

Wabash Features: Stained glass windows, commercial kitchen, fireplace, great room

The Sanctuary retains original features, like the stained glass windows. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Take a Brown County camping trip but make it an influencer's boho dream with a stay in this cozy Airstream that's Instagram-ready — inside and out.

Location: Nashville

Nashville Features: Fire pit, electric fireplace, full kitchen, special discounts through eXplore Brown County for zip lining, canoeing and other activities

The Airstream is parked at the eXplore Brown County Campground. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

The interior of the Airstream oozes boho charm. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

If you haven't heard, yurts are having a moment and this is your chance to experience it just two hours from Indy — complete with heated floors. That's luxury, friends.

Location: French Lick

French Lick Features: Heated floors, deck overlooking private pond, automatic unplugging (no Wi-Fi)

A yurt sits on a private pond in French Lick. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Not only does this house on Lukens Lake have its own private beach, but it's got a heated indoor pool, too. The 1950s home has seen some modern updates but original charm remains in details like the pink kitchen appliances.

Location: Roann

Roann Features: Lakefront, private beach, fire pit, heated indoor pool, kayaks, paddle boards, pontoon available to rent

Lukens Lake is visible from the house's indoor pool. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

