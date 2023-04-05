5 cool Airbnbs a short drive from Indianapolis
Whether you're looking for a cozy vacation for two or a party house for your whole crew, you can get out of the city with one of these unique Airbnb retreats — all less than a three-hour drive from Indianapolis.
1. Grain Bin Retreat on Eagle Lake
It doesn't get much more Indiana than sleeping in a converted grain bin in the heart of Amish country. This one comes with lake access and gorgeous views in any season. Plus, dogs Riley and Oreo will be there to greet you!
- Location: Ligonier
- Features: Screened in outdoor fire pit, skylight, tandem kayak and large lake float available to rent
- Space: 6 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $124+ per night
2. Castle vibes from church-turned-rental
This 1903 Gothic-style church has been renovated to become the ultimate sleepover spot for you and as many as 17 of your closest friends — without losing original features like the gorgeous stained glass.
- Location: Wabash
- Features: Stained glass windows, commercial kitchen, fireplace, great room
- Space: 18 guests, 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Cost: $430+ per night
3. Ultimate Airstream experience in Nashville
Take a Brown County camping trip but make it an influencer's boho dream with a stay in this cozy Airstream that's Instagram-ready — inside and out.
- Location: Nashville
- Features: Fire pit, electric fireplace, full kitchen, special discounts through eXplore Brown County for zip lining, canoeing and other activities
- Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $107+ per night
4. Luxury glamping at waterfront yurt
If you haven't heard, yurts are having a moment and this is your chance to experience it just two hours from Indy — complete with heated floors. That's luxury, friends.
- Location: French Lick
- Features: Heated floors, deck overlooking private pond, automatic unplugging (no Wi-Fi)
- Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $159+ per night
5. Lake vs. Pool? Why choose!
Not only does this house on Lukens Lake have its own private beach, but it's got a heated indoor pool, too. The 1950s home has seen some modern updates but original charm remains in details like the pink kitchen appliances.
- Location: Roann
- Features: Lakefront, private beach, fire pit, heated indoor pool, kayaks, paddle boards, pontoon available to rent
- Space: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $699+ per night
💌 Do you subscribe? Enter your email here to receive our free morning newsletter for more local news and things to do.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.