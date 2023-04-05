15 mins ago - Things to Do

5 cool Airbnbs a short drive from Indianapolis

Arika Herron
A yurt sits on a lakefront in French Lick, Indiana.

A yurt sits on a private pond in French Lick. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Whether you're looking for a cozy vacation for two or a party house for your whole crew, you can get out of the city with one of these unique Airbnb retreats — all less than a three-hour drive from Indianapolis.

1. Grain Bin Retreat on Eagle Lake

It doesn't get much more Indiana than sleeping in a converted grain bin in the heart of Amish country. This one comes with lake access and gorgeous views in any season. Plus, dogs Riley and Oreo will be there to greet you!

  • Location: Ligonier
  • Features: Screened in outdoor fire pit, skylight, tandem kayak and large lake float available to rent
  • Space: 6 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $124+ per night
A grain bin that's been converted into an Airbnb sits on a farm.
A grain bin has been converted into a cozy rental in Ligonier. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
A bedroom inside the round top of a grain bin-turned rental unit.
The rounded bedroom of a grain bin-turned rental has a skylight. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
2. Castle vibes from church-turned-rental

This 1903 Gothic-style church has been renovated to become the ultimate sleepover spot for you and as many as 17 of your closest friends — without losing original features like the gorgeous stained glass.

  • Location: Wabash
  • Features: Stained glass windows, commercial kitchen, fireplace, great room
  • Space: 18 guests, 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $430+ per night
The exterior of a Gothic-style church with stained glass windows.
The Sanctuary retains original features, like the stained glass windows. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
3. Ultimate Airstream experience in Nashville

Take a Brown County camping trip but make it an influencer's boho dream with a stay in this cozy Airstream that's Instagram-ready — inside and out.

  • Location: Nashville
  • Features: Fire pit, electric fireplace, full kitchen, special discounts through eXplore Brown County for zip lining, canoeing and other activities
  • Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $107+ per night
An Airstream sits on a camp site with string lights and lawn chairs.
The Airstream is parked at the eXplore Brown County Campground. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
The interior of an Airstream camper with an electric fireplace and vintage refrigerator.
The interior of the Airstream oozes boho charm. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
4. Luxury glamping at waterfront yurt

If you haven't heard, yurts are having a moment and this is your chance to experience it just two hours from Indy — complete with heated floors. That's luxury, friends.

  • Location: French Lick
  • Features: Heated floors, deck overlooking private pond, automatic unplugging (no Wi-Fi)
  • Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $159+ per night
A yurt with a deck sits on a private pond.
A yurt sits on a private pond in French Lick. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
5. Lake vs. Pool? Why choose!

Not only does this house on Lukens Lake have its own private beach, but it's got a heated indoor pool, too. The 1950s home has seen some modern updates but original charm remains in details like the pink kitchen appliances.

  • Location: Roann
  • Features: Lakefront, private beach, fire pit, heated indoor pool, kayaks, paddle boards, pontoon available to rent
  • Space: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $699+ per night
A lake is seen through windows looking out from an indoor pool.
Lukens Lake is visible from the house's indoor pool. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

