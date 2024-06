Data: Instacart; Map: Sara Wise/Axios

Cucumbers are the most sought-after vegetable in Texas, at least for those who order from Instacart.

The big picture: Texas joined only nine other states with the cool veggie listed as the favorite in 2023, including neighboring Louisiana and New Mexico.

Driving the news: The grocery delivery app last month released a state-by-state analysis of the most-ordered vegetables.

Other states' favorites include onions, celery, carrots and greens.

The intrigue: Only Californians wanted tomatoes more than any other vegetable.

Which begs the conversation: Some people say a tomato is a fruit, while others say it's a vegetable and then there are people who say there actually is no such thing as a vegetable, writes Axios' Carly Mallenbaum. That could all be correct.

Not only is the tomato misunderstood, but so is the cucumber.

Sound off: Which vegetable is your favorite? And do you indeed consider it a vegetable or something else?