Now, Houston is brimming with events and outings to celebrate Pride month.
Here's what we're looking forward to the most:
Pride Night with the Astros: The Astros will celebrate Pride as they take on the Colorado Rockies on June 25.
Tickets start at $24. Fans can also order a special Pride Night jersey for an additional $30.
Plus, check out the Triple–A Sugar Land Space Cowboys Pride Night on June 12. Tickets start at $11.
Pride Happy Hour: Imbibe while celebrating the music that shaped the movement, with hits from Elton John to Lady Gaga, sung by Pride Chorus Houston at Rice University on June 15.
The concert is free.
Dueling parades and festivals: In case you haven't heard, Houston is now home to two competing Pride organizations — Pride Houston 365, which has long been the only group organizing the city's annual parade and festival, and Houston's New Faces of Pride, which was started by former Pride Houston 365 organizers.