Houston is full of pride this month. The big picture: From sporting events to dueling parades and festivals downtown, Houston has plenty of ways to celebrate Pride.

Catch up quick: Houston's strong and vibrant LGBTQ+ community has roots in the 1950s, when the Houston-based Diana Foundation held its first of many award ceremonies celebrating the gay community.

In the following decades, Houston's LGBTQ+ community continued to fight for equality and shone through the politics and attitudes that kept it suppressed.

Now, Houston is brimming with events and outings to celebrate Pride month.

Here's what we're looking forward to the most:

Pride Night with the Astros: The Astros will celebrate Pride as they take on the Colorado Rockies on June 25.

Tickets start at $24. Fans can also order a special Pride Night jersey for an additional $30.

Plus, check out the Triple–A Sugar Land Space Cowboys Pride Night on June 12. Tickets start at $11.

Pride Happy Hour: Imbibe while celebrating the music that shaped the movement, with hits from Elton John to Lady Gaga, sung by Pride Chorus Houston at Rice University on June 15.

The concert is free.

Dueling parades and festivals: In case you haven't heard, Houston is now home to two competing Pride organizations — Pride Houston 365, which has long been the only group organizing the city's annual parade and festival, and Houston's New Faces of Pride, which was started by former Pride Houston 365 organizers.

Houston's New Faces of Pride parade and festival kicks off outside City Hall at noon June 22.

Pride Houston 365's parade and festival starts at City Hall at 7pm June 29.

Pride in the burbs: Celebrate Katy Pride's first anniversary at Park Place at the Boardwalk at 6:30pm June 20.

Fort Bend County Pride, the region's newest group, will also host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce at noon June 18.

Worthy of your time: Check out these guides from Houston Public Media and Chron for more Pride Month celebrations.