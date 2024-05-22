2 hours ago - News

The trendiest baby names of the past decade

A bar chart showing the biggest changes in baby name popularity in Texas 2013-2023.The biggest increase in popularity was for Aziel and the biggest decrease was for Jase.
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Thinking up a name for a little one on the way? Consider Aziel, Theo or Luka. Or steer clear of them. Your prerogative.

The big picture: Those three have risen the most in popularity in Texas since 2013, according to new Social Security Administration data.

Meanwhile, Jase, Alexa and Kendra saw the largest declines.

No surprise on that second one, given parents' desire to avoid accidentally triggering their Amazon smart gadgets.

