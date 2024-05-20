May 20, 2024 - Food and Drink

Sweet Times: Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

Photo of two slices of cake

Who doesn't love a late-night cake slice? Photo: Shafaq Patel/Axios

The journey of exploring late-night, non-ice cream dessert spots continues. This week, we finally tried Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe.

  • And if the crowd on a typical Wednesday night was any indication, this place is well loved.

Dig in: Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe serves an array of desserts, including cookies and cakes.

  • Most importantly, it's open until 10pm Sunday through Thursday and till midnight on Friday and Saturday.

What to order: The Big "O" was the server's favorite, and understandably so. It was a luxurious take on an Oreo cookie and surprisingly light. If Oreo fillings tasted like the white layer of the cake, we'd be in trouble.

  • The lemon blueberry tasted like a luxurious spin on a breakfast blueberry muffin — in the best way possible. It was dense yet perfectly moist and scrumptious.
  • The slices were $11 each.

If you go: 3600 Kirby Drive.

  • There's also a location in The Woodlands at 25 Waterway Ave.
