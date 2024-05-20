Sweet Times: Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

And if the crowd on a typical Wednesday night was any indication, this place is well loved.
Dig in: Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe serves an array of desserts, including cookies and cakes.
Most importantly, it's open until 10pm Sunday through Thursday and till midnight on Friday and Saturday.
What to order: The Big "O" was the server's favorite, and understandably so. It was a luxurious take on an Oreo cookie and surprisingly light. If Oreo fillings tasted like the white layer of the cake, we'd be in trouble.
The lemon blueberry tasted like a luxurious spin on a breakfast blueberry muffin — in the best way possible. It was dense yet perfectly moist and scrumptious.
The slices were $11 each.
If you go: 3600 Kirby Drive.
There's also a location in The Woodlands at 25 Waterway Ave.