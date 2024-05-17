What they did: Analyzing data from U.S. public schools going back to 1967, a Stanford University and University of Southern California study found that segregation between white and Black students has increased by 64% since 1988 in the 100 largest districts.
The intrigue: Houston ISD schools have become slightly more segregated over the past three decades, per the analysis.
The district has a segregation rating of 0.47 for Black and white students and 0.34 for Hispanic and white students. The rating measures segregation by exposure of students of different races and ethnicities, with 0 being the least segregated and 1 being the most segregated.
In 1991, the measure was 0.44 for Black and white students and 0.32 for Hispanic and white students.
Zoom in: Westbury High School, in southwest Houston, was a model of integration in 1991: 30.8% white, 43.5% Black and 17.9% Hispanic.
By 2022, it was 1.6% white, 28.8% Black and 67.2% Hispanic.
Zoom out: Texas is among the states with the largest growth in intensely segregated schools, defined as schools with 90%-100% nonwhite students.
About 15% of Texas schools were intensely segregated in 1988. That figure jumped to 36.4% by 2021, according to a UCLA analysis of federal data.
The big picture: The resegregation of America's public schools coincides with the rise of charter schools and school choice options, and as civil rights groups have turned away from desegregation battles.