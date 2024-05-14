1 hour ago - News

By the numbers: Houston's growing millionaires

Drake and Tilman Fertitta pose for a picture

Two Houston residents pose for a picture. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Alchemy

Houston's millionaire population is growing.

By the numbers: An estimated 90,900 millionaires called the Bayou City home by the end of 2023, up 70% from 10 years earlier, according to a new analysis from New World Wealth published by Henley & Partners.

  • That figure includes 258 centi-millionaires — those with a net worth of at least $100 million — and 18 billionaires.

The intrigue: Houston ranked fifth among U.S. cities for the number of billionaires.

  • California's Bay Area took the cake with 68 billionaires. New York City ranked second with 60, Los Angeles was third with 43, and Chicago was fourth with 24.

Worth noting: Drake, a new resident of Greater Houston, has a net worth close to $250 million.

