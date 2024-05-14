Share on email (opens in new window)

Two Houston residents pose for a picture. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Alchemy

Houston's millionaire population is growing. By the numbers: An estimated 90,900 millionaires called the Bayou City home by the end of 2023, up 70% from 10 years earlier, according to a new analysis from New World Wealth published by Henley & Partners.

That figure includes 258 centi-millionaires — those with a net worth of at least $100 million — and 18 billionaires.

The intrigue: Houston ranked fifth among U.S. cities for the number of billionaires.

California's Bay Area took the cake with 68 billionaires. New York City ranked second with 60, Los Angeles was third with 43, and Chicago was fourth with 24.

Worth noting: Drake, a new resident of Greater Houston, has a net worth close to $250 million.