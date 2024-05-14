By the numbers: An estimated 90,900 millionaires called the Bayou City home by the end of 2023, up 70% from 10 years earlier, according to a new analysis from New World Wealth published by Henley & Partners.
That figure includes 258 centi-millionaires — those with a net worth of at least $100 million — and 18 billionaires.
The intrigue: Houston ranked fifth among U.S. cities for the number of billionaires.
California's Bay Area took the cake with 68 billionaires. New York City ranked second with 60, Los Angeles was third with 43, and Chicago was fourth with 24.