Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined — e.g., Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals

It turns out that H-E-B maintained its top spot in the Houston area for the largest share of the grocery marketplace.

Why it matters: We reported on April 24 that Kroger had overtaken H-E-B in the region's grocery wars, but the company that compiled the data, Chain Store Guide, let us know that it had miscounted the number of grocery stores and affiliates in the Houston area.