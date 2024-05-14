1 hour ago - Sports

How MLB umpires are treating the Astros this season

Astros manager Joe Espada argues with MLB umpire Manny Gonzalez

Astros skipper Joe Espada argues with umpire Manny Gonzalez during a game against the Washington Nationals on April 20. Photo: G Fiume/Getty Images

Despite what you may have heard — or think you've seen with your own two eyes — Major League Baseball's umpires are actually doing pretty well this season, at least when it comes to calling balls and strikes.

By the numbers: League-wide, umps have a nearly 94% accuracy rating so far in 2024, per unofficial metric-keeper UmpScorecards.

  • That's down a bit from 2023 (94.09%) but up from a relatively miserable 90% or so in 2015.

Zoom in: Umpires have correctly called 94.1% of balls and strikes when Houston's been on either side of the plate this season.

A scatterplot with baseballs as the points showing the season averages of MLB umpiresâ accuracy in calling balls and strikes from 2015 to 2024. The data shows an upward trend, with approximately 90% accuracy in 2015 and nearly 94% in 2024.
Data: UmpScorecards; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

How it works: UmpScorecards' accuracy stat tracks the percentage "of called pitches called correctly by the umpire."

  • See more about the methodology here.

What of umpire Angel Hernandez, the source of many baseball fans' ire this year?

  • He's at 93.3% across six games and 1,099 called pitches.
  • He's called balls and strikes for the Astros only twice this season: April 12, when he correctly called 91.2% of pitches, and May 1, when he correctly called 94.9% of pitches.

Caveat: Calling balls and strikes is only part of an ump's job.

The bottom line: The robo-umps are maybe coming one day, anyway.

