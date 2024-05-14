Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Astros skipper Joe Espada argues with umpire Manny Gonzalez during a game against the Washington Nationals on April 20. Photo: G Fiume/Getty Images

Despite what you may have heard — or think you've seen with your own two eyes — Major League Baseball's umpires are actually doing pretty well this season, at least when it comes to calling balls and strikes. By the numbers: League-wide, umps have a nearly 94% accuracy rating so far in 2024, per unofficial metric-keeper UmpScorecards.

That's down a bit from 2023 (94.09%) but up from a relatively miserable 90% or so in 2015.

Zoom in: Umpires have correctly called 94.1% of balls and strikes when Houston's been on either side of the plate this season.

The lowest accuracy rating during an Astros game was during April 7's 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, when home plate umpire Scott Barry correctly called only 87.3% of the game's 269 pitches.

The highest umpire accuracy was during May 5's 4-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Umpire Junior Valentine correctly called 97.8% of the game's 290 pitches.

Data: UmpScorecards; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

How it works: UmpScorecards' accuracy stat tracks the percentage "of called pitches called correctly by the umpire."

See more about the methodology here.

What of umpire Angel Hernandez, the source of many baseball fans' ire this year?

He's at 93.3% across six games and 1,099 called pitches.

He's called balls and strikes for the Astros only twice this season: April 12, when he correctly called 91.2% of pitches, and May 1, when he correctly called 94.9% of pitches.

Caveat: Calling balls and strikes is only part of an ump's job.

The bottom line: The robo-umps are maybe coming one day, anyway.