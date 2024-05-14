Despite what you may have heard — or think you've seen with your own two eyes — Major League Baseball's umpires are actually doing pretty well this season, at least when it comes to calling balls and strikes.
By the numbers: League-wide, umps have a nearly 94% accuracy rating so far in 2024, per unofficial metric-keeper UmpScorecards.
That's down a bit from 2023 (94.09%) but up from a relatively miserable 90% or so in 2015.
Zoom in: Umpires have correctly called 94.1% of balls and strikes when Houston's been on either side of the plate this season.