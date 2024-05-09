Bayou Buzz
✂️ The Cy-Fair ISD board voted to remove chapters from textbooks that reference climate change, vaccines, diversity and other topics deemed controversial by the trustees. (KHOU)
🏛️ Live Nation reached settlements in nine of the 10 Astroworld wrongful death lawsuits. (Chron)
🏭 Harris County sued the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for approving a permit for a concrete facility in Kashmere Gardens. (Houston Landing)
