Bayou Buzz

Photo of people protesting outside of the Harris County Joint Processing Center

Protesters gathered at the Harris County Joint Processing Center yesterday after police swiftly dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Houston and arrested two students, who were later released. Photo: Shafaq Patel/Axios

✂️ The Cy-Fair ISD board voted to remove chapters from textbooks that reference climate change, vaccines, diversity and other topics deemed controversial by the trustees. (KHOU)

🏛️ Live Nation reached settlements in nine of the 10 Astroworld wrongful death lawsuits. (Chron)

🏭 Harris County sued the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for approving a permit for a concrete facility in Kashmere Gardens. (Houston Landing)

