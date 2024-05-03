Texas C-section rate remains steady

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals The rate of cesarean births in Texas is more than the national average, according to new data. By the numbers: In Texas, the 2023 C-section rate was 34.5%, according to provisional CDC data.

C-sections accounted for about 134,000 of the 388,000 births in Texas last year.

That rate has fluctuated less than 1% each year over the last eight years.

Zoom out: The national C-section delivery rate increased in 2023 to 32.4%, up from 32.1% in 2022, according to the CDC data.

That's the highest rate since 2013 and the fourth annual increase after the rate generally declined from 2009-2019, says the CDC.

The rates are well above the 10%-15% rate the World Health Organization considers "ideal."

Yes, but: An increase in C-sections doesn't necessarily mean the rate of unnecessary procedures has risen.

There are other factors at play, like sicker patients.

What we're watching: Expanding access to doula care could lower the rates of C-sections.