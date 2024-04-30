Charted: Best time to sell your Houston house

Data: Zillow; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Houston homes listed in late April could make more than those listed at any other time of year, per a new Zillow report.

But fret not if you missed that window: Homes listed in early May could earn an additional $5,200 compared with the rest of the year, and those listed in late June could earn an extra $5,500.

Why it matters: Sellers need all the cash they can get to make their next move more palatable.

The big picture: May has long been the best month to list your house in the U.S. But in 2023, sellers made the highest profits in the first two weeks of June, a Zillow study shows.

This shift is largely due to mortgage rates, which cooled slightly

The other side: Buyers, if you want to avoid peak pricing, consider shopping outside of the spring and summer months.

What's next: Interest rate cuts aren't expected anytime soon, but if those rates do fall in 2024, we may have a second spring market.