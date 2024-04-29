One blossoming new mural to go

"Wild Texas," a 300-foot nature-themed mural along the Sims Bayou Greenway under the Houston Botanic Garden footbridge, was unveiled last week.

The big picture: Local muralist David Cobb showcased the region's biodiversity by collaborating with the Houston Botanic Garden team to feature local flora and fauna, such as prickly pear cactus, monarch butterflies, bluebonnets and American water lilies.

Fun fact: Nearly 150 volunteers — including students from the Raul Yzaguirre School for Success Early College T-STEM Academy — worked with Cobb, spending more than 450 hours from October 2023 to March 2024 to complete the mural.

What they're saying: "It was a joy to see muralist David Cobb out nearly every day preparing his paint-by-number schematic that enabled this art project to be a true neighborhood affair open to all abilities," said Jill Barry, Houston Botanic Garden CEO.