Texans are having babies later

Data: CDC Wonder; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

A higher percentage of Texas women are having babies in their 30s than 25 years ago, per provisional CDC data.

Why it matters: In the last few years, age 35 has gone from the start of "geriatric pregnancy" to potentially a maternal-age sweet spot.

State of play: Teen pregnancies have dropped dramatically in Texas since 1997, from about 16% of pregnancies to 5% last year.

Meanwhile, nearly 46% of pregnancies last year had birth mothers in their 30s or older, compared with less than 30% in 1997.

The bottom line: Updated guidelines are considering pregnancy risks in five-year age groups instead of age 35 and older.