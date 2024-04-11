Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on in Houston this weekend. 🎨 Head north for The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival, which runs Friday through Sunday.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students, seniors, military members and veterans.

💃 Shop and dance cumbia at the Como La Flor Market along The Esplanade at Navigation on Saturday.

11am-4pm.

🚲 Learn about Houston's bike trails with ENDVR Active Community on Saturday.

Free. 11:30am-4pm.

🍺 Find your next favorite beer at the Sawyer Yards Brewery Crawl on Saturday.

Free. 5pm.

🐦 Birdwatch with Houston Audubon along the Columbia Tap Trail on Sunday.