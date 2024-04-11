2 hours ago - Things to Do
Houston's Weekender Guide for April 12-14
Here's what's going on in Houston this weekend.
🎨 Head north for The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival, which runs Friday through Sunday.
- Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students, seniors, military members and veterans.
💃 Shop and dance cumbia at the Como La Flor Market along The Esplanade at Navigation on Saturday.
- 11am-4pm.
🚲 Learn about Houston's bike trails with ENDVR Active Community on Saturday.
- Free. 11:30am-4pm.
🍺 Find your next favorite beer at the Sawyer Yards Brewery Crawl on Saturday.
- Free. 5pm.
🐦 Birdwatch with Houston Audubon along the Columbia Tap Trail on Sunday.
- Free. 9am-11am.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.