Budget Bites: Tiger Noodle House

We've got a Szechuan recommendation for you today.

Dig in: Tiger Noodle House has five locations in the Houston area and serves Szechuan food and noodles.

What to try: The mapo tofu ($13) was done really well and the leftovers made for a great next-day lunch, but the rice cake ($8) took the cake. The rice cakes are covered in brown sugar syrup; they're on the appetizer menu but are essentially dessert.

The Rice Village location offers complimentary rice with the meal, which is always appreciated.

If you go: 2424 Rice Blvd.