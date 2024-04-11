2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Budget Bites: Tiger Noodle House
We've got a Szechuan recommendation for you today.
Dig in: Tiger Noodle House has five locations in the Houston area and serves Szechuan food and noodles.
What to try: The mapo tofu ($13) was done really well and the leftovers made for a great next-day lunch, but the rice cake ($8) took the cake. The rice cakes are covered in brown sugar syrup; they're on the appetizer menu but are essentially dessert.
- The Rice Village location offers complimentary rice with the meal, which is always appreciated.
If you go: 2424 Rice Blvd.
- If you're in the area, walk over to Morelia Gourmet Paletas for more dessert.
