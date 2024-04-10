The Lone Star State's home-grown Whole Earth Provision Co. is helping raise funds for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department through the end of April. The big picture: The partnership is in its 13th year and has raised nearly $300,000 for the parks department's visitor programs, trail maps and facilities maintenance.

Driving the news: All month long, Whole Earth Provision is asking customers to donate at the register.

Customers receive a limited-edition sticker pack for a $5 donation, a $5 Texas State Parks gift card for a $20 donation, and a Whole Earth Provision and Texas Hill Country Provisions exclusive snapback hat for a $50 donation, while supplies last.

What they're saying: Jack Jones, founder and CEO of Whole Earth Provision, said the Texas parks department provides "places of natural beauty and recreational opportunities to refresh our spirits and create treasured memories."

Meanwhile, Texas park rangers will be available for one-on-one questions from 2pm-4pm Sunday at Whole Earth Provision's six locations throughout Texas, including Houston's locations in Uptown and Upper Kirby.